The haredi newspaper HaMevasser this morning (Tuesday) sharply attacked Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich over his opposition to a series of measures that the haredi parties seek to advance regarding the draft law, and "his recent statements" on the matter.

The newspaper quoted sources who claimed that Smotrich is not helping to advance the Daycare Law - a law intended to benefit haredi individuals required to serve and their family members.

The criticism focuses on a range of issues, including the finance minister's reluctance to give his support to the Basic Law of Torah Study - a law expected to grant the haredi public a near-blanket exemption from military service, and to equate a yeshiva student with a soldier in terms of rights.

The sources expressed deep disappointment at Smotrich's refusal to promote the measures intended to benefit tens of thousands of conscription-eligible individuals in the haredi sector.

The sources said, "Precisely at a time when we are witnessing the persecution of Torah scholars, it would be expected of the religious finance minister to stand by their side."

According to those sources, over the years Smotrich and members of Religious Zionism advanced laws and initiatives related to Judea and Samaria with enormous budgetary costs, which was only made possible thanks to the coalition partnership with the haredi representation.

The piece went on to criticize the lack of reciprocity on the part of the finance minister. "One cannot demand understanding and partnership when it concerns the needs of one community, and at the same time turn one's back when it concerns the foundation of the existence of all the people of Israel We hope that Smotrich will come to his senses, reexamine his conduct, and understand that he must stand alongside the Torah and its learners."