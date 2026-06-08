Really, what is there left to say? Haven't we said it all? Has it made a real difference? When has telling the truth about a matter made that much of a difference?

Israel remains the world's victim, scapegoated for the crimes committed against it. As I've written hundreds of times before: the world's leading intellectuals and artists in the West, the EU, most international organizations, every Muslim country on earth, thousands of media sites-all these have been baying for Israel's blood, the truth be damned.

Iran has absolutely no intention of making a good-faith deal with either America or Israel or any of the Arab Gulf states. Any paper they sign-is not worth the paper it's written on.

Iran has been holding the entire world hostage by their hostile takeover of the Strait of Hormuz. They can do so again. And yet again. It will take many years and billions of dollars to start creating alternative shipping routes for oil.

Iran has held America and Israel hostage for the last 47 years. It trained, paid for, and equipped Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis in order to create and maintain Iran's plan of a "ring of fire" around Israel. Iran is psychotically obsessed with the Big Satan, that's America, and with the Jewish state, aka the Little Satan.

This is a country run by fundamentalist fanatics who will never, ever stop. They and other state sponsors of terrorism and funders of Jihad terrorists educate their people to live--but only in order to kill--and to then blissfully die as martyrs. They hold their own people hostage as well and use them as fodder for propaganda and as unwitting child soldiers. They hang their dissidents from cranes. They imprison, rape, and murder their finest, bravest women.

And so: Since we all know this, what is our American President doing? Or failing to do? How can he fail to understand that he has finally met the Deal that he cannot make? Iran and its proxies must be totally destroyed in order for the world to be safe from their permanent war against us, their hoped-for nuclear war against us. (see it here).

Hezbollah IS Iran; Hamas IS Iran; the Houthis ARE Iran. If Hezbollah keeps firing on Israel, Israel has a duty and the right to defend herself. Israel is not firing on Lebanon. Israel is firing back at Hezbollah, which has fully occupied Lebanon for a long time and to Lebanon's detriment.

Why would our President listen to me when he has failed to listen to his own military advisors? What am I missing? Why should I now trust him because, indeed, without question, his Democrat adversaries are so much worse? Who can I trust? At this point-- only Torah wisdom, the IDF, and my many allies who have taught me so much.

And, by the way, does everyone realize that the Biblical homeland really does exist in Yehuda and Shomron, which should not be known as the "occupied 'West Bank'"? The only thing that has been "occupied" is our minds, which have become fully Palestinianized.

Am Yisrael Chai.

(And yes, we know midterm elections are coming and Trump is running scared, but if he acted decisively to end Iran's regime and let Israel destroy Hezbollah, he would become an American hero overnight, ed.)