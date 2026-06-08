After guidelines were tightened a day earlier following attacks from Iran, the IDF Home Front Command announced on Monday evening that beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday and continuing until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the defensive policy will be adjusted. In most areas of the country, except for the frontline area and several northern communities, full activity will be permitted with no restrictions, including in the education system.

The frontline area and the communities of Sifsufa, Meron, Or HaGanuz, Bar Yochai, Yesud HaMa’ala, Kisra-Sumei, Beit Jann, and Sde Eliezer will move to a Partial Activity level.

Educational activities may be held in structures or locations from which a standard protected space can be reached within the required protection time. Workplaces may operate in structures or locations from which a standard protected space can be reached within the required protection time.

Gatherings will be permitted with up to 100 people outdoors and up to 400 people indoors.

The Ministry of Education announced that studies will resume on Tuesday in all educational institutions across the country and will take place in full, in person, and according to the regular schedule.

The ministry stated: "Regarding matriculation examinations, there will be no change to decisions already made for the current week. In accordance with the minister's policy, Israeli students will not take external matriculation examinations this week. The Ministry of Education will publish an orderly announcement in the coming days detailing the updated examination dates and the examination framework for each subject."