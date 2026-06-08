Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation this evening (Monday), following the announcement that Israel and Iran will not continue their mutual attacks, which began with Iran's launching of waves of ballistic missiles at northern Israel last night, and declared that Israel would not tolerate any further attacks by Iran.

"In the last 24 hours, Iran and Hezbollah have tried to impose a new equation on us, one that is intolerable and unacceptable in my opinion. That they will fire from Lebanese territory at Israel - and we will not act. That will not happen, not on my watch," Netanyahu declared.

According to the Prime Minister, “At the moment, the fire on the Iranian front has been contained, because after we struck the terrorist regime in Tehran, it stopped attacking us. If it returns to attacking us - we will respond with force."

"Iran and Hezbollah are weaker than ever and we are stronger - but the struggle is not over," he added.

According to him, "Our soldiers are destroying Hezbollah. We continue to destroy all of their infrastructure in the security zone, including in the Beaufort Ridge."