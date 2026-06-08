Reserve soldier Yehonatan Gottlieb, who is operating in southern Lebanon as part of Artillery Battalion 9260, posted today (Monday) on X an unusual letter that homeowners in one of the villages left for IDF forces to find.

The letter reads: "Hello Dear. We are Christian, and we love you and we thank you for empty Lebanon from the yellow [line]. Please keep our houses because no one help us to renew our houses, and we have children and we don't have money and now we must leave us to keep safe please let us return."