עדי כרמלי והמחווה לנהג באדיבות המצלם

Adi Carmeli, a personal development coach, has won praise online after surprising a taxi driver with a thoughtful birthday gesture.

While booking a ride through the Gett app, Carmeli noticed that the driver assigned to her trip was celebrating his birthday. With a little time before he arrived, she decided to do something special.

She quickly put together a small gift and a few balloons, then waited for the driver to arrive. Carmeli documented the surprise from start to finish, including the driver's reaction when he realized the balloons and gift were for him. The video, which she later shared on social media, struck a chord with viewers and drew hundreds of positive responses.

The gesture also caught the attention of Gett.

Touched by the story, the company later sent Carmeli a special certificate of appreciation, delivered by the same driver she had surprised. Alongside the certificate, Gett included balloons and a decorated cake as a thank-you for her act of kindness.