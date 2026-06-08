According to the IDF, 340 women have become widows and 780 children have become orphans since the tragic day known simply as “The 7th of October". While most of us are trying to put the events of that day and its aftermath behind us, these young people cannot. Their lives have changed and will never be the same. 780 children will not have their father to play with, to learn from or to walk them down the aisle. 340 women lost their soulmate, their best friend and their partner in life…

Thankfully, many good people have started helping these widows and orphans with funds, big-brother/sister programs and tons of chessed initiatives. It’s times like these when Am Yisrael shows how great we truly are! Through my own organization, I have come to know many of these women and children and are amazed by their strength and resilience.

Recently, we sponsored an event for over 400 IDF “Almanot ve’Yetomim" (widows and orphans) which brought them happiness, if even for just a few hours. I was introduced to the families and tried my best to speak to each and every one. The event proceeded along nicely but then… something happened that I was not prepared for.

A young woman - with her 2 year old baby - came to thank me for sponsoring the event. She explained how much it meant to her, that Am Yisrael did not forgotten her… or any of the others. I looked at the small child playing next to her and innocently asked his name. “Oh, that’s my son; Eytan ben Eytan." Let’s pause for a second and think about this. How can a little boy have the same name as his father?

This is not something generally done in the Jewish community. When I grew up in Middle Village, Queens my Italian neighbor John had a son John Jr, and his brother-in-law James had a son Jimmy but that’s not done in our world… so how can Eytan’s son be Eytan? There’s only one way…

The young mother told me the story about how her husband, Eytan, went to fight in Gaza when she was 2 months pregnant. A few weeks later she received the horrific “knock on the door" which turned her into a widow at just 27 years old. When the baby boy was born, it was obvious to her that she would name him after his brave, heroic father. The boy received the name: Eytan - son of - Eytan.

As I was listening to this story, with tears running down my cheeks, I was looking at the little guy. He was playing, happy and totally oblivious to everything around him. His mother assured me that, at the proper time, she would teach him about his father and the great man he was but until then, its just little Eytan ben Eytan playing with a cute toy.

I can’t stop thinking about this child. I took a picture of him but deleted it since I felt it was invading their privacy. The truth, however, is that I don’t need a picture because I will forever remember what he looks like.

We must never forget the mesirut nefesh (self-sacrifice) that hundreds of thousands of our young men and women gave - and continue to give - since October 7th. As I write these words, thousands of our soldiers are in Gaza, Lebanon, Jenin, Ramallah, Syria and many other places.

I had a meeting cancelled this week because the fellow was called to immediately report to a new IDF base in Western Syria, north of the Hermon! He said he couldn’t tell me more except for the fact that - once he arrived there and saw where it was - agreed that it must remain in Jewish hands forever.

As we get close to the summer and prepare our kids for camp and for our summertime activities, let’s keep davening for the swift victory against all who rise up against the Jewish State. May Hashem protect our holy soldiers and bring them safely home after the enemy has been completely destroyed. And may Eytan ben Eytan bring his mother - and his father in Heaven - great “nachas" until 120.

Am Yisrael Chai!