US President Donald Trump said the United States would work with Iran to remove and destroy its highly enriched uranium if a deal is reached to end the conflict between the two countries.

“If we make a deal that now we're friendly, we'll all go together. It'll be our equipment. We'll take it out and destroy it," Trump told NBC News's Meet the Press. He added that the material could be destroyed either on-site or after being removed.

Trump said the United States would ensure the uranium is eliminated regardless of whether Iran cooperates.

“And we will go with them, or without them. But we won't have people shooting at us," he said. “Now, if we don't make a deal, then we're going to take them out militarily very harshly."

Trump said the two sides are “very close" to an agreement but indicated he wants stronger language preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

According to Trump, Iran has already accepted that it will not possess nuclear weapons. However, he said he insisted on expanding the wording of the agreement.

“I want to put the word, if they buy, purchase, or acquire," Trump said. “They don't have the right to develop or purchase, acquire or buy."

Trump said Iranian representatives initially resisted the demand but later accepted it.

The President also said the United States can monitor Iranian nuclear sites through advanced surveillance technology.

“You know, we have cameras on it, all over it," he said. “These are cameras up in space. It's pretty amazing technology."

Trump stated that US forces would remain deployed in the region for the time being and said he does not believe they are currently in danger.

“I would say it would be foolhardy" to withdraw them now, Trump said, adding that troops would remain “until such time as we have a completion."

Asked about Iran's current leadership, Trump described it as “more rational" and said he would be willing to speak directly with the country's new supreme leader if requested.

“I would if he'd like to," Trump said. “But I have not spoken to him directly."

Trump also reiterated that any future agreement would not immediately provide Iran access to frozen assets.

“That comes after," he said. “Yeah, if they behave, if they do a good job, we start talking."

Addressing the broader conflict, Trump said military pressure had significantly weakened Iran's capabilities but stressed that preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons remains his central objective.

“The main thing is we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon," Trump said. “Can't do it. And we won't do it."