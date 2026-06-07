תיעוד מזירת הפיגוע בסלעית: רבש"ץ היישוב השיב אש והרחיק את המחבל דוברות מועצת שומרון

New footage from the scene of the attack in Sal’it provides a glimpse into the difficult moments of the shooting attacks in the Kochav Yair and Tzur Yitzhak areas today (Sunday).

The terrorist arrived at the entrance to the community and opened fire at the guard post. The community security coordinator, who was present at the scene, responded quickly, returned fire at the terrorist, and pushed him away from the gate - preventing a far more serious attack.

The attack began at the gas station at the entrance to Kochav Yair. The terrorist then continued to Tzur Natan and Tzur Yitzhak, where he also opened fire. Footage from the scene showed bloodstains on the floor of a McDonald's branch, where one of the wounded had entered after being shot at the gas station. Additional footage showed the Sla’it security coordinator firing at the terrorist before he was eliminated by an officer and a police officer.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said: “Without going into details - the person who was killed is a hero of Israel."

During the afternoon, a manhunt was conducted over suspicions that another terrorist had participated in the attack, but that possibility was later ruled out.

Ben-Gvir added: “A heroic action by the police officers, who engaged the attacker and were very determined. The person killed is a hero of Israel. This is what we want - a dead terrorist at the scene. The death penalty law also applies to Israeli Arabs, and if he had been captured, I would have demanded that he be executed. What we are doing in the prisons and in the field is making them increasingly afraid. Unfortunately, today they raised their heads."

Police Commissioner Danny Levy said at the scene of the attack: “The incident is over. A terrorist, a resident of Tayibe, set out to carry out a killing spree inside the State of Israel. Police officers very quickly identified that this was a terrorist attack, and the entire system was put on alert, which led to his rapid neutralization. Sadly, we have one person killed and several wounded. The terrorist is a resident of Tayibe with a minimal criminal record. At the moment we are not aware of any terror-related background, but we are examining the family. We will leave no stone unturned."

Head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, said: “This difficult incident once again demonstrates that terrorism does not distinguish between residents of Judea and Samaria and residents of central Israel. Whoever shoots in Kokhav Ya’ir and Tzur Natan will try to harm Sla’it as well, and whoever attacks Sla’it seeks to harm all Israeli citizens. I wish to strengthen the family of the murdered victim and pray for the full recovery of the wounded."

I want to praise the Sal’it security coordinator, who acted with determination, professionalism, and composure, returned fire at the terrorist, and prevented a much greater disaster. I commend the security forces for their quick action and for capturing one of the terrorists. This incident proves the enormous importance of rapid-response teams, community security coordinators, and security components in communities. The State of Israel must continue strengthening security systems, settlement, and frontier communities throughout the country. This is the correct answer to terrorism."

Sal’it community chairman Eliran Emanuel said: “I want to express tremendous appreciation and gratitude to the community security coordinator, whose quick response and exceptional alertness prevented a major attack that could have ended in a severe disaster at the community gate. Special thanks go to the members of the rapid-response team, who were called up within seconds and demonstrated courage, determination, and composure. They are our first line of defense and prove again and again their supreme importance to residents’ security."

"This event highlights more than ever the critical role of territorial defense soldiers in protecting communities. We call on decision-makers to reconsider cuts to allocations in this field. Territorial defense soldiers are the backbone of routine security, and we must not give up the resources they need in order to continue protecting us."