An unusual incident developed today on the Tunnel Road near Beitar Illit after detectives from the Judea and Samaria District Police Central Unit attempted to arrest a suspect connected to the violent disturbance that occurred on Wednesday at the home of Deputy President of the Supreme Court, Justice Noam Sohlberg.

The suspect, a 26-year-old resident of Beit Shemesh, was located while driving his vehicle in the Beitar Illit area. When detectives approached him in three patrol cars, he refused to comply with their orders and barricaded himself inside the vehicle.

After exhausting attempts to persuade him to come out, the forces broke the vehicle’s window and arrested him without injuries. He was taken for questioning, and based on the findings of the investigation, a decision will be made on whether to request an extension of his detention.

At the same time, dozens of protesters who arrived at the scene - some of them from organizations that assist draft evaders - interpreted the arrest as an operation targeting a yeshiva student and blocked the Tunnel Road to traffic.

Israel Border Police officers and Jerusalem District police forcibly removed the demonstrators amid clashes in the street.

Police clarified that drivers were asked to use alternative routes. They further stated that the arrest was not connected to the issue of military enlistment, but was entirely related to the investigation into the violent disturbance at Justice Solberg’s home - an investigation that is still ongoing.