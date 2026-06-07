Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today (Sunday) announced his decision to appoint Shmuel Ben Ezra as Director of the National Security Council (NSC) and National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister.

Shmuel Ben Ezra brings with him over thirty years of experience in defending the nation's security. He led the development project for the "Arrow 3" interceptor missile, which won the Israel Defense Prize. In his most recent role at the ISA, he served for four years as the Head of the Technology, Operations, and Cyber Division (equivalent to the rank of Major General).

Ben Ezra holds a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Physics (summa cum laude), a Master’s degree in Applied Physics, an MBA (summa cum laude), and a Master’s degree in Political Science specializing in national security (summa cum laude). He is also a graduate of the National Security College (with honors).

"Shmuel Ben Ezra possesses groundbreaking thinking and a deep familiarity with the worlds of security and technology. He has many years of experience working with government officials in the United States and around the world," the Prime Minister's Office stated.

He will assist the Prime Minister in bolstering the security, diplomatic, and economic resilience of the State of Israel, and in advancing it as a global technological superpower.