In a world where open landscapes and private homes surrounded by nature are becoming increasingly rare, "12 Stones" offers a truly exceptional opportunity - one of the last chances to experience elevated private living in the breathtaking Jerusalem Hills.

Today, most new residential development in and around Jerusalem is shaped by towers, apartment buildings, and high-density urban construction. That is precisely what makes "12 Stones" so rare: a newly planned neighborhood of just 98 private homes, set in a spacious, low-density layout that is almost no longer created in this region. With land becoming increasingly limited and private ground-level living growing exceptionally scarce, "12 Stones" offers a residential experience that is becoming nearly impossible to find - especially so close to Jerusalem.

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Nestled at the edge of Givat Ze'ev and overlooking a spectacular natural valley, the neighborhood combines the peaceful charm of village life with the convenience of being just a short drive from Jerusalem and Ben Gurion International Airport. Surrounded by rolling hills, protected natural scenery, and endless open views, residents enjoy a lifestyle defined by tranquility, privacy, and a deep connection to nature.

At "12 Stones", nature becomes part of everyday life. Mornings begin with the soft glow of sunrise over the hills, while evenings are accompanied by the calm beauty of Jerusalem sunsets. The changing seasons continuously transform the landscape, creating an atmosphere that feels timeless, restorative, and deeply inspiring.

Carefully designed to blend harmoniously into its surroundings, the homes feature natural materials, expansive windows, open living spaces, and panoramic views that bring the outdoors inside. Spacious private residences with 250-500 sq.m. of private land offer a rare combination of generous living, natural beauty, and personal privacy.

What makes "12 Stones" even more exceptional is the quality of the community itself. This is not simply a collection of homes, but a carefully shaped neighborhood for people who share similar values - family, nature, quality of life, and a true sense of belonging.

Created through the collaboration of two leading real estate companies, "12 Stones" reflects a shared vision of thoughtful planning, timeless architecture, and exceptional quality of life.

For those seeking a rare private home immersed in nature, "12 Stones" may be one of the final opportunities to make that dream a reality. In addition, due to the project's unique location, non-Israeli residents receive a full exemption from purchase tax, a benefit that can save hundreds of thousands of shekels.

>> Only 98 homes available - inquire now before it's too late