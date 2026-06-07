The best homes now save energy, make life easier, and give you more ways to enjoy your time at home. Here are some of the coolest features people are adding.

Especially post-covid, people have started to invest more into home amenities, especially when they are more likely to be working remotely or hybrid.

Smart electricity that runs your home for you

One of the biggest changes in modern homes is smart electricity systems. These systems let you control lights, heating, and even music from your phone. You can set timers so lights turn on before you get home or switch off automatically when you leave a room.

Heating is also getting smarter. Instead of guessing the right temperature, smart systems learn your routine. They warm the house before you wake up and lower the heat when you are out.

Some homes now have speakers built into the walls or ceilings. You can play music from your phone in any room without needing separate devices. Everything connects through one simple app.

Smart heating systems can reduce energy use by around 10% to 15%, especially when used with timers and motion sensors. This is one reason they are becoming standard in new homes.

Heat pumps and solar panels powering greener living

Energy is getting cleaner in 2026. Heat pumps and solar panels are two of the most popular upgrades.

Heat pumps work by pulling heat from the air or ground outside and using it to warm your home. They are much more efficient than gas boilers. In fact, they can reduce carbon emissions by up to 60% compared to traditional heating systems in many homes. The only downside is that setting up heat pumps is a bit trickier than boiler installation services and requires specialists to make them fully functional.

Solar panels are also becoming more common, even in smaller houses. They turn sunlight into electricity that powers your home. Many households now use solar energy to cut their electricity bills by 30% to 70%, depending on roof size and sunlight levels.

A growing number of homes combine both systems. Solar panels power the heat pump during the day, making the whole system cheaper and cleaner to run.

Home gyms that replace expensive memberships

Another big trend in 2026 is the home gym. People are turning spare rooms, garages, and even garden buildings into fitness spaces.

A home gym does not need to be huge. A treadmill, weights, resistance bands, and a screen for workout classes can go a long way. Many people now use smart mirrors that guide workouts and track progress or use compact gym boxes like Fittle Fit , which incorporate weights, plates and resistance bands in one and come for around £1,000.

This setup saves money over time. With gym memberships often costing hundreds of pounds per year, a one-time setup at home can pay for itself quickly.

It also saves time. You can work out whenever you want without travelling anywhere or waiting for equipment.

Going big with a padel court at home

For those who want to go all out, private sports spaces are becoming more realistic. One of the fastest-growing sports in the world is padel.

Padel courts are smaller than tennis courts and can be built in a large garden or open space. While they still sound like a luxury, there are companies that build padel courts and offer home versions now possible for under £50,000, depending on materials and installation. Depending on the space in your home, you may require planning permission for this so that it does not interfere with Right to Light for your neighbours.

This makes them more accessible than people think. Padel is easy to learn, social, and fun for all ages, which is why it has exploded in popularity. There are now over 25 million players worldwide, and that number is still rising quickly each year.

Having a court at home means you can play anytime, invite friends, and even turn your house into a small social hub.

The future home is smart, green, and active

The coolest homes in 2026 are not just about luxury. They are about smart living. Technology helps manage energy. Renewable systems reduce bills and emissions. And personal spaces like gyms and sports courts bring more life into the home.

A modern home is no longer just where you live. It is where you work, train, relax, and connect.