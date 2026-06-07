After attempting to advance attacks against IDF troops: The IDF and ISA eliminated a terrorist who was among the leaders of the infiltration into the Kisufim area during the October 7th massacre

Last week (Tuesday), in a precise strike in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF and ISA eliminated Sakr Abu Karim, a Hamas Nukhba cell commander. Abu Karim was among the leaders of the infiltration into the Kisufim area during the October 7th massacre.

Throughout the war, Abu Karim advanced and executed attacks against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip. In recent months, he violated the ceasefire agreement, maintained a large cache of weapons in his home, and took part in efforts to rebuild the organization and conduct terrorist training with the aim of advancing additional terror attacks.

Alongside Sakr Abu Karim, an additional terrorist who served as a communications operative in the Hamas terrorist organization was eliminated in the strike.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.