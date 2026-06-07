Law enforcement officials in Toledo, Ohio, launched a manhunt on Saturday after a minimum of 12 individuals were wounded, two critically, in a shooting close to the Old West End Festival, CNN reported.

Evidence indicates that a pair of gunmen were "probably shooting at each other," and both remained at large as of Saturday night, Toledo Police Deputy Chief Joe Heffernan disclosed during a evening media briefing.

Earlier in the day, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz informed WTOL-TV that all of the wounded victims are projected to survive the ordeal.

As investigators process the active scene under a heavy police presence, authorities instructed the public to stay clear of the vicinity.

“Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on social media. “We are confident that law enforcement will locate the suspects involved in this senseless crime."

Witnesses recounted a scene of total confusion as the bullets flew. Two anonymous festivalgoers detailed the sudden breakout of "pandemonium" to WTOL.

“Once I heard, ‘Everybody get back,’ everybody was falling, everybody tripping, couldn’t see what it was, couldn’t see nothing," one of the men stated.

His companion noted that he counted at least 10 distinct gunshots.

The Old West End Festival is organized annually as a weekend celebration within the city's historic core, which features one of the most expansive collections of Victorian-era homes in the nation. The festivities had been slated to commence with a Saturday morning parade, followed by open-air food vendors and live musical performances.