A month after announcing that he was leaving Blue and White, MK Chili Tropper is currently working to register an independent party.

Ynet reported that, as part of advancing the move, Tropper has begun collecting the 100 signatures required to submit an application for party registration.

The goal behind the registration is to ensure the existence of an independent political platform that would allow Tropper to lead people and candidates under his leadership.

At the same time, there is also the possibility that the new party framework could be used as a vehicle for joining forces with another party.

After leaving Blue and White, Tropper made clear that he does not intend to support moves that would lead to wasted votes within the bloc opposed to Netanyahu. He met with Naftali Bennett, Gadi Eisenkot, and Yoaz Hendel and explored possible cooperation with them, but no agreements were reached in those meetings.

A statement on Tropper’s behalf said: “Cili Tropper is currently meeting with people who will be part of rebuilding the country’s leadership. As part of the process and the possibilities being advanced, a move to register a party is also underway."