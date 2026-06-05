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Imagine waking up each morning to a different breathtaking view - Amsterdam's gabled rooftops reflected in glassy canals, the iconic windmills of Kinderdijk turning slowly in the breeze, the cobbled lanes of Delft glowing golden in the summer sun. Now imagine doing all of that without ever unpacking your suitcase, surrounded by friends old and new, with stunning glatt kosher cuisine waiting for you at every meal.

That's exactly what Kosher River Cruises is offering - and with just three cabins remaining on their upcoming Netherlands & Belgium cruise (July 29 - August 5, 2026), the window to join is closing fast.







Tulips, Waterways & Windmills: All Kosher, All Inclusive

Kosher River Cruises has spent over 25 years perfecting the art of the luxury kosher travel experience, and this eight-day journey through Holland and Belgium is the crown jewel of their itinerary. Sailing aboard The Emerald Sky - a stunning five-star riverboat - guests glide through one of Europe's most charming regions in style and comfort.

The ship features wide panoramic windows, private balconies on every cabin, an indoor pool, fitness room, and private lounge. Think of it as a floating boutique hotel - one that carries you effortlessly from city to city while you relax, explore, and connect.

Starting at $5,590 per person (double occupancy), the cruise is fully all-inclusive: meals, tours, programming, and transfers are all covered.

A Feast for the Senses: Meet Chef Malcolm

At the heart of any great cruise is its kitchen - and Kosher River Cruises has one of the finest in the business. Chef Malcolm, a veteran cruise chef with an extraordinary 45 years of experience, leads the culinary team aboard The Emerald Sky.

Past guests have been effusive. One traveler from Miami wrote: "Chef Malcolm is a GENIUS!!! We do not have words to express how pleased we were." That kind of praise doesn't come easily - and it speaks to the caliber of food and care that goes into every meal on board. From elegant Shabbat dinners to weekday delicious spreads, every dish is prepared under strict glatt kosher supervision.

An Itinerary That Has It All

Eight days. Eight extraordinary destinations. Here's a taste of what's in store:

Amsterdam - Begin and end the journey in one of the world's most beloved cities. Canal cruises, the historic Jewish Quarter, and the Portuguese Synagogue with its ancient Ets Haim Library are all on the program.

Rotterdam & Delft - Marvel at Rotterdam's bold, modern architecture and vibrant port energy, then step back in time in the charming, canal-laced streets of Delft, home of Vermeer and the famous blue-and-white Delftware pottery.

Middelburg - Capital of Zeeland, and home to a remarkable piece of Jewish history: the oldest synagogue in the Netherlands outside Amsterdam, dating to 1705. Guests will visit the local Jewish community as part of the tour.

Veere - A fairytale medieval village along the coast, virtually unchanged since the Middle Ages, with a stunning 15th-century Town Hall and a charming waterfront lined with boutiques.

Antwerp - A city of grandeur and Jewish heritage, including a visit to the famous "Jewish Antwerp" - considered by many to be the last real shtetl in Western Europe - and its thriving Orthodox community tied to the diamond trade.

Kinderdijk - A UNESCO World Heritage Site where 19 magnificent 18th-century windmills stand along peaceful canals, a postcard-perfect symbol of Dutch ingenuity.





And woven throughout the entire journey: Shabbat aboard the ship, daily minyanim in the on-board synagogue, and Jewish heritage programming that brings the remarkable and bittersweet history of Dutch Jewry to life.

World-Class Guests & Lecturers

The programming aboard Kosher River Cruises isn't an afterthought - it's a highlight. This cruise features two exceptional special guests:

Dr. Henry M. Abramson, Dean of Lander College for Men at Touro University, will lead engaging lectures on Jewish history and heritage throughout the journey.

Naomi Nachman, celebrated kosher culinary personality, will host special culinary events on board - the perfect complement to Chef Malcolm's extraordinary kitchen.

What Past Guests Are Saying

"I have been totally spoiled for future vacations. Riverboat is the way to go. I've met such nice people, staff was great, food fantastic. A really well run and well thought out trip." - Harriet S.

"Our experience was unique in that we were able to tour a lot of territory and a variety of places with minimal inconvenience. The fact that our boat was always with us and there were no long bus rides or waits made this mode of travel extremely enjoyable." - Micheol R.





Don't Wait- Three Cabins Remain!

This is not a drill. With only three cabins left, this cruise is nearly sold out. If you've been on the fence, now is the time to act. A trip like this, fully kosher, fully inclusive, expertly curated, and sailing through some of the most beautiful waterways in Europe, simply doesn't come along often.

Call Kosher River Cruises today:

📞 USA: +1 310-237-0122

📞 Toll Free USA: 800-923-2645

💬 WhatsApp: +1 (669) 500-8010

🌐 kosherrivercruise.com/amsterdam

Office hours: 9:00am - 5:00pm PST

Three cabins remaining as of publication.







