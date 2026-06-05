A special investigation by CNN, based on testimonies from four well-informed sources familiar with the events, reveals that Israel operated a covert system of forces at key strategic points in the Middle East.

At the center of the report is the clandestine deployment of selected and elite military and intelligence units on Azerbaijani territory, a country of great geopolitical importance given its location.

According to the report, the operational activity was concentrated in several different locations in southern Azerbaijan, near the northern border of Iran. This positioning allowed significant physical proximity to enemy territory, with special commando units also sent into the area. These fighters were tasked with carrying out sensitive missions, including high-quality intelligence gathering and the targeted operation of drone systems in the field.

It was further reported that the operational presence on Azerbaijani soil was part of an integrated and broader network of highly secret military bases and covert sites established by Israel in various countries across the region.

The covert system was designed to provide the IDF and other security branches with the ability to carry out offensive and defensive operations against Iran in a faster, easier, and more effective manner. Among the additional countries where secret sites and facilities were established and operated as part of this regional network, the report by CNN also mentioned Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, and Somaliland.