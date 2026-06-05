A growing number of Celtic supporters groups have voiced opposition to the potential appointment of former Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane as the club's next manager, citing his previous role as head coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Reports in recent days have suggested that Keane, 45, has held discussions with Celtic's principal shareholder, Dermot Desmond, regarding the managerial position. While Keane's coaching résumé includes league titles in both Israel and Hungary, his association with Maccabi Tel Aviv has become a source of controversy among sections of the club's fanbase.

A statement issued by a group identifying itself as Celtic Fans for the Liberation of Palestine argued that appointing Keane would be "deeply divisive among the support." The statement has since been endorsed by dozens of supporters organizations, according to the North Curve Celtic account on X.

Among the groups backing the statement are the Green Brigade ultras, several Celtic-related podcasts, and long-established supporters clubs. The statement points specifically to Keane's decision to remain in Israel after the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, describing it as a factor they believe cannot be overlooked.

Keane joined Maccabi Tel Aviv in June 2023 and remained with the club throughout the season, leading the team to a league and cup double before departing in the summer of 2024. He later explained that his commitment to players and staff influenced his decision to stay.

The debate comes amid ongoing tensions between some supporters and the Celtic board, despite the club securing a fifth consecutive Scottish Premiership title last season.