Rabbi Eliyahu Pinhasi delivered a sharp criticism of haredi Knesset members, accusing them of failing to address the legal status of yeshiva students and prevent the current wave of arrests related to military draft evasion. Rabbi Pinhasi declared that the responsibility lies primarily with haredi political representatives, whom he accused of neglecting the issue for years.

"What pains me most," he said, "is that for years the haredi representatives in the Knesset failed to resolve what was one of Rabbi Ovadia's most important concerns. Where were you all these years? Shame on you. I have no other words. Rabbi Ovadia is turning over in his grave because of this. They should go home."

Rabbi Pinhasi also described what he sees as the difficult reality facing yeshiva students today, comparing their situation to periods of persecution under communist regimes. "My heart aches. Yeshiva students are being pursued as if it were the communist era, running from place to place so they won't be caught."

At the same time, he stressed that his criticism was directed at elected officials rather than the legal authorities enforcing the law.

"I am not blaming the attorney general," he said. "She is doing her job. My question is: where were the representatives who had years to address this issue? Why wasn't this solved years ago? Instead, they focused on securing positions for their associates. They excel at that. Why didn't they take care of the yeshiva students?"

Rabbi Pinhasi also recounted a previous dispute with former Religious Services Minister Michael Malkieli, claiming that Malkieli had called him to question his public criticism.

"After I spoke out once, Malkieli called me and asked why I was speaking that way. Was he going to tell me what I can and cannot say? People are afraid to speak because they fear consequences. We don't need them. They have become figures people are afraid of."