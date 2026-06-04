Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has informed the Minister of Defense and the IDF Chief-of-Staff of his decision to appoint Brig.-Gen. Guy Markizeno as his Military Secretary.

Brig.-Gen. Markizeno will be promoted to the rank of Major General and will replace Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, who has been appointed by the Prime Minister to head the Mossad.

Brig.-Gen. Markizeno has previously served as the commander of the 405th Artillery Battalion, commander of the 209th Fire Support Brigade, commander of the 215th Artillery Brigade, Head of the Planning Department in the Ground Forces, and Chief-of-Staff of Northern Command.

In his most recent role, Brig. Gen. Markizeno served as the Military Secretary to the Minister of Defense.

Brig.-Gen. Markizeno has gained extensive experience in coordinating between the political echelon and the military echelon, and will therefore be able to assume his position immediately without the need for a transition period.