I wrote those words with my baby in my arms - and tears in my eyes.

For five years, I waited to hold my baby.

Five years of prayers.

Five years of tears.

Five years of watching other mothers with their children - and wondering when my turn would finally come. And then Rivka was born.

My little girl.

My miracle.

My whole world in two tiny hands.

But now, at only 7 months old, Rivka is fighting a terrible disease in her blood. Her tiny body is being attacked from the inside.

Instead of growing, smiling, and discovering the world, my baby is going through treatments, pain, and fear that no child should ever know.

The doctors are recommending urgent treatment at a specialized children’s hospital in Vienna - a place that may give Rivka the chance we are desperately praying for.

But the treatment is not covered by insurance.

Each treatment costs $35,000, and Rivka needs more than one.

This is before hospital care, medications, blood tests, specialist consultations, travel, and all the expenses that come with fighting for a baby’s life in another country.

Alone, we simply cannot do this.

No parent is ever ready to face numbers like these while holding a sick baby in their arms.

But with your help - we can give Rivka a chance.

For you, it may be just a few dollars.

For us, it is our whole world.

It is another treatment.

Another day of hope.

Another chance to bring our baby back home in our arms.

I hold her close and try to smile.

I whisper to her that Mommy is here.

That everything will be okay.

But inside, I am breaking.

Because after waiting five years to hold her…

I am terrified of losing her.

No mother should have to look at her baby and wonder if she will get to see her grow up.

No mother should have to beg for the chance to save her child.

Rivka cannot speak.

She cannot explain what hurts.

She cannot ask anyone to help her.

So I am asking for her.

Please.

Don’t scroll past my baby.

Donate now and help us give Rivka the chance to live.

A chance to heal.

A chance to receive the treatment she urgently needs.

A chance to come back home in my arms.