זירת הפיצוץ בכביש 20 כבאות והצלה לישראל | מחוז דן

One person was critically injured when his car exploded while driving during Thursday morning rush hour on the southbound Ayalon Highway near the Holon Interchange in central Israel. The victim suffered from burns on every part of his body, and Magen David Adom paramedics and EMTs who were dispatched to the scene pronounced him dead.

MDA Motorcycle Unit EMTs Neriya Hajbi and Orel Tolidano reported: "We received a report of a car explosion, and we rushed to the scene. We saw the vehicle on fire and a man lying nearby, without a pulse and not breathing, with burns on his body. We examined the victim; the injuries were very serious, and we had to pronounce him dead."

The police arrived at the scene and opened an investigation, estimating the explosion was criminally motivated.