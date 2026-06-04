A Somaliland official has confirmed reports that a military delegation has returned to the country after undergoing training in Israel, as defense cooperation between the countries grows just months after Israel officially recognized the African state.

According to the reports, 50 members of the country's special operations forces are part of a cooperation program aimed at enhancing the combat and tactical capabilities of Somaliland's forces.

Speaking to Kan News, the Somaliland official said that the training of his country's forces in Israel was "no big deal" and that the sides are cooperating "in a variety of fields."

The official added that many things are being done behind the scenes since the two countries have many common enemies.

Israeli officials have not denied the reports, but have declined to comment.

The reports come six months after Israel became the only UN member state to officially recognize the Republic of Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991.

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro reportedly hosted a high-level Israeli delegation in Hargeisa during events marking Somaliland’s May 18 independence celebrations.

According to the reports, the Israeli delegation met Irro at the presidential palace and presented what sources described as a symbolic security gift linked to the new partnership, including discussions surrounding Israel’s Iron Dome air defense technology.