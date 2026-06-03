The Israeli Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision on Wednesday, accepted a petition against the government policy prohibiting Red Cross representatives from visiting terrorists in Israeli prisons.

The policy was adopted after the onset of the war and has remained in place. Judge Dafna Barak-Erez wrote in the ruling that the government did not provide a legal basis for the policy.

Supreme Court Deputy President Judge Naom Sohlberg added that the prohibition must be annulled because the state did not provide any legal basis for its decisions. Supreme Court President Judge Isaac Amit agreed with the other two judges.

National Security Minister responded furiously: "A shameful ruling by detached judges who sit in their ivory towers and continue to care for terrorists while citizens of Israel pay the price of terrorism. Any such ruling reminds us why the judicial system needs to change. Reform now!"