השריפה בבקעת הירדן כבאות והצלה

Firefighters and volunteers from the Samaria region are working at fires in three locations in the Samaritan neighborhood adjacent to Har Bracha.

The fire began on the slopes of Mitzpe Yosef, near a military installation, and spread to nearby fields in various directions. Nine fire crews are operating at the scenes.

At one scene, firefighters managed to halt the fire from spreading toward Mitzpe Yosef and the nearby military installation. Meanwhile, at another location, crews set up a fire line near a tahini factory and evacuated vehicles from the area to prevent further damage.

At the third scene, the firefighters are operating near residential homes in the Samaritan neighborhood. The Fire and Rescue Service noted that at the moment, there is no threat to the homes after crews made contact with the fire front and are working to contain it.

At the same time, six fire crews were dispatched to another fire near the Ein Sukkot spring in the Jordan Valley. According to initial reports, the complex terrain is impeding the firefighting operations.

Earlier in the day, firefighters worked to put out a fire in the pasture areas of the Ma'ale Ahuvya farm near the community of Kochav Hashahar in the Binyamin region.

The Fire and Rescue Service stated that the Judea and Samaria District Investigations Department determined that arson is suspected in the fire near Kochav Hashachar and in the fire in the Har Bracha area. The investigation is ongoing.