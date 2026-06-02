The Home Front Command announced on Tuesday that it is easing public safety restrictions across parts of northern Israel following a security assessment conducted after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire.

The updated guidelines will take effect this evening and remain in place until Sunday at 8:00 p.m. The relaxed measures will allow educational activities and workplaces to operate, provided they are located in buildings or areas where a standard protected space can be reached during an emergency alert.

In addition, public gatherings of up to 100 people outdoors and up to 400 people indoors will be permitted, and beaches in the affected areas will reopen to the public.

The Home Front Command also announced that the Upper Galilee and North Golan regions will transition to full activity without restrictions.

The IDF said the Home Front Command will continue to conduct ongoing assessments of the security situation. Officials emphasized that any changes to defense policies or public safety guidelines will be communicated through the official channels of the Home Front Command and the military.