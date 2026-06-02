Arkia announced today (Tuesday) that it will, for the first time in its history, operate direct flights to Tokyo, Japan, one of the most sought-after destinations among Israeli travelers.

The first flight on the new route will depart from Tel Aviv on October 25, 2026, with service operating twice weekly. Flights from Tel Aviv will depart on Sunday afternoons and Wednesday nights, while return flights from Tokyo will leave on Monday afternoons and Wednesday evenings.

The new route will be operated using a wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft featuring two service classes: Business Class and Economy Class. Business Class will offer spacious seats that convert into fully flat beds, increased baggage allowance, personal comfort kits, chef-prepared meals, and premium service, with fares starting at $2,200 one way.

Economy Class fares will start at $750 one way and will include one 23-kilogram checked bag, two full meals, and beverages during the flight.

Arkia CEO Oz Berlovitz commented on the move, saying: “The launch of the Tokyo route marks another significant milestone in Arkia’s development process and in the implementation of our strategic plan to expand our long-haul flight operations."