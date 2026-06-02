Some 80,000 dunams of land surrounding the community of Ofra were at risk of being taken over through continuous Arab encroachment. For decades, the Palestinian Authority has pursued a clear and systematic strategy: tightening a ring around the community until Ofra would be left with no room to grow.

In some areas, this ring reached dangerously close to the community’s security road. The objective was clear: to prevent Ofra’s future development and to gain control over the surrounding territory at a decisive moment.

Over the past two years, far from the headlines, a small group of pioneering families and youth decided to take action. Four new points were established on the ridges overlooking Ofra: Or Meir, Oz Yair, Havat HaOrenim, and Mitzpe HaRo’im. Each one created a strategic presence in an area where the pressure around Ofra had been steadily growing for years.

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The effort was not easy. Families left behind comfortable homes for exposed hilltops, while young volunteers endured the cold nights of the Samarian winter outdoors. Day after day, over the course of two years, they worked to establish a permanent presence on the ground - until the new points became an irreversible reality.

Together, the four points created a significant security belt. They pushed back Arab encroachment and, for the first time in many years, prevented a surrounding Arab hold from forming around Ofra.

But the campaign is not over.

After more than two years of building up the points on the ground, the activists are now advancing to the decisive stage: opening a security road that will connect all four locations. The road will improve access to grazing areas and, more importantly, ensure continued Jewish control over the vast 80,000 dunams surrounding Ofra.

Without the road, each point remains isolated. With it, a continuous Jewish security belt can be formed - one that will help secure Israeli control over the area for generations.

This is not merely another road. It is a critical step that may determine the future of these national lands: whether they remain under threat of Arab encroachment, or whether they are secured under full Jewish control.

As has long been said, the border is set by the plow. Today, that is truer than ever.