The IDF Home Front Command has completed an extensive professional, technological, and operational process, as part of which, the alert time (the time which civilians have to enter a protected area from the moment a missile siren sounds) will be extended in 161 northern Israeli localities in the Haifa, Haifa Bay, and Carmel areas.

The alert time in these areas will be extended from 60 seconds (one minute) to 90 seconds (one and a half minutes).

The IDF says the move stems from its deep commitment to the citizens' security and a desire to improve the survival chances of the population on the home front in the face of rocket and UAV threats.

As part of the process, a special team of experts carefully examined all the criteria, distances, and operational considerations, leading to a series of adjustments and updates to the IDF's detection and alert systems.

Home Front Command representatives already presented the changes in an orderly manner to the relevant local leaders, and they will take effect officially on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.

The Home Front Command clarified that the change will be updated automatically and in full across all of the organization's official alert platforms, including the field-deployed siren system, the National Emergency Portal online, and the Home Front Command mobile application.

“We continue to invest significant effort in learning, drawing lessons, and improving the response provided to civilians," explained Maj. Gen. Shai Klepper. “This stems from a deep understanding and recognition that extending warning times, even by a matter of seconds, is a critical step that can literally save lives in the event of missile barrages."