Nassau County Executive and New York State gubernatorial hopeful Bruce Blakeman participated in the Israel Day Parade in New York City on Sunday, expressing support for Israel and voicing concern over rising antisemitism in New York.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the event, Blakeman said, "It's a source of pride for me to be here to celebrate my Jewish identity, to support the State of Israel, and to support American values, religious freedom."

Asked about the absence of mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani from the parade, Blakeman said he was "not at all bothered" by it.

"He's an antisemite. He's anti-Israel. So the fact that he's not here, good riddance," Blakeman stated.

Responding to a question about whether New York can be changed amid concerns that some Jews are considering leaving the state, Blakeman described himself as "a unifier."

"I bring people together, people of all races, religions, ethnic groups, people of all lifestyles and abilities. I've proven that I'm a unifier," he said. "That's what we need here in America. That's what we need in New York. We need politicians who don't divide based on class warfare, based on religion. We need elected officials who unify us with American values."

Blakeman also addressed public safety concerns in New York.

"It's unsafe for everybody in New York State," he said, criticizing New York Governor Kathy Hochul's policies. He added that Nassau County is "the safest county in America, according to US News and World Report, because we take public safety very seriously."

Referring to antisemitism in New York City, Blakeman said, "The antisemitism and the rise of that here in New York City, it's very, very worrying for me, and I'll do something about it when I become governor. I will stop it."

Asked whether support for Israel remains bipartisan in the United States, Blakeman replied, "It's not as bipartisan as it used to be."

"It seems like there are so many in the Democratic Party who hate Israel, who espouse antisemitic statements, and they don't share American values. That I think is a big problem," he said.

Blakeman also spoke about what he described as core American values.

"Capitalism made us the strongest financial nation in the history of the world. Religious freedom made us the best place to live in the world. Those are things that are very important American values," he said.

Asked for a message to viewers in Israel and around the world, Blakeman concluded: "Am Yisrael Chai!"