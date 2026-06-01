Two individuals were found on Monday in a burnt vehicle on Route 40 at the Goral Junction in southern Israel with severe burns on their bodies. Magen David Adom paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene.

The police have opened an investigation into the incident and believe it was a criminally-motivated car explosion.

MDA Motorcycle Unit EMT Adir Nizri reported: "We saw a car in flames and two victims unconscious, without a pulse, and not breathing, with extreme burns. We conducted medical examinations, but unfortunately, we had no choice but to pronounce them dead."