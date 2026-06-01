Arutz Sheva-Israel National News marched alongside US Representative Mike Lawler (R-NY) at the Israel Day Parade in New York City.

Congressman Lawler explained that the parade was an important moment to "be here in solidarity with Jewish Americans here in New York and across the country, and to not only show our support for a strong US-Israel relationship, but what it means to actually stand up against antisemitism."

Lawler did not shy away from commenting on the absence of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, calling it "shameful," adding that "at a moment when Jewish Americans continue to be under attack, whether at synagogues and yeshivas, or just on the streets of New York simply for being Jewish."

According to the congressman, it has become more dangerous to be Jewish in New York, and "that's why I'm proud to be here to march."