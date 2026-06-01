Today, many influential voices prefer simple narratives that allow them to look away from real threats facing the Jewish people. But the Petil Techelet-the blue thread of the Tzitzit-is a permanent reminder that truth is rarely found on the surface.

"This is a conflict that did not ne ed to happen. The decision of the United States and Israel to deploy force in the region and the subsequent retaliation that has followed has undermined international peace and security. In many senses, this appears to have been a war of choice rather than necessity and the case that Iran posed an imminent nuclear threat, or that diplomacy was not making progress, has yet to be convincingly made."

This statement from correspondence originating out of one of the major European archbishoprics brings to mind the old saying: "There are none so blind as those who will not see."

This failure to recognize reality is not a matter of inability. It is often a matter of choice. When a person's worldview is built upon distortions of history or selective interpretations of current events, the intellect no longer seeks objective truth. Instead, it begins searching for ways to reinterpret facts so that they fit a preferred narrative. This is exactly what went wrong with the Spies in Parshas Shelach Lecha, and it is the same mechanism that continues to drive hostility, prejudice, and double standards today.

When the ten spies returned from scouting the Land of Israel, they did not lack facts. They walked the land, saw the cities, and held physical proof of its goodness in their hands. They carried a cluster of grapes so large that it took two men and a pole to carry it. They even admitted, "It really flows with milk and honey, and here is the fruit."

Yet because their perspective had already been shaped by reluctance to embrace the change, responsibility, and spiritual mission that awaited them, their understanding immediately searched for reasons to turn back. That was the turning point: "But the people are too fierce."

To justify this conclusion, they distorted reality itself. They saw the local inhabitants occupied with burying their dead and immediately concluded that the land was one that "devours its inhabitants." Had they looked more carefully, they would have realized that Hashem was protecting them. The funerals were keeping the inhabitants distracted so that the Hebrew scouts could move through the land unnoticed. What was actually a miracle of protection became, in their eyes, proof of danger. They saw precisely what their preconceived narrative required them to see.

The episode of the spies teaches that facts alone do not always determine conclusions. Once a narrative becomes entrenched, evidence is often filtered through assumptions that have already been accepted. This helps explain why responding to modern anti-Jewish bias with logic, history, or evidence so often proves ineffective. The issue is not a lack of information but the power of an entrenched narrative. When people are determined to view the Jewish people or the State of Israel through a particular lens, facts alone often fail to alter their conclusions.

The statement quoted above illustrates this pattern in three distinct ways.

First, it reverses cause and effect. It presents the conflict as though it began when Israel chose to use force. To do so requires ignoring years of terrorism, rocket attacks, maritime aggression, and repeated declarations by Iran and its proxies calling for the destruction of the Jewish state. Like the spies who focused on funerals while missing the larger reality before them, this approach looks at a nation defending itself, erases the preceding history, and then labels that defense as aggression.

Second, it misplaces the burden of threat. Describing a struggle against an enemy openly committed to one's destruction as a "war of choice" reflects a perspective available only to those who do not bear the burden of the threat themselves. For parents sitting in rocket shelters, there is no such choice. The phrase obscures the concrete danger faced by millions of ordinary people. It echoes the approach of the spies, who preferred the familiar security of the wilderness to the challenges and responsibilities that awaited them in their own land.

Finally, it demands an impossible standard of proof. Demanding absolute and perfect proof before a nation may act to protect itself can become a convenient refuge for those unwilling to acknowledge uncomfortable realities. The claim that the threat "has not been convincingly made" risks establishing a standard that can never truly be satisfied. When a person does not wish to see, no amount of intelligence, evidence, or warning signs will ever be enough. It is the same approach that allowed the spies to look at giant grapes-clear evidence of the land's blessing-and still use them as justification for retreat.

The Torah provides the antidote to this self-inflicted distortion at the end of the parsha through the mitzvah of Tzitzit (Bamidbar 15:37-41). The Torah itself links the two episodes linguistically. The spies were sent וְיָתֻרוּ ("to scout the land"), while the commandment of Tzitzit warns us וְלֹא תָתוּרוּ אַחֲרֵי לְבַבְכֶם וְאַחֲרֵי עֵינֵיכֶם ("do not stray after your heart and your eyes").

The message is profound. Human beings naturally see what they wish to see. The challenge is to train ourselves to look beyond first impressions and personal assumptions. To help us do so, the Gemara (Menachos 43b; Chullin 89a) teaches that Rabbi Meir used to say: Why is the blue thread different from all other colors? Because the blue resembles the sea, the sea resembles the sky, and the sky resembles the Throne of Glory.

The purpose of the techelet is to train us to think beyond appearances. On the surface, it is merely a blue thread. Yet if one reflects carefully, that thread becomes a bridge leading from the physical world to the Creator Himself. The lesson is that truth is often discovered only when we are willing to look deeper.

We should not assume that such arguments will necessarily persuade those who have already committed themselves to a particular narrative. A perspective built upon unwillingness to confront reality is not easily changed. Expecting the world suddenly to become fair or objective is unrealistic. Yet the primary purpose of seeing clearly is not to correct the misconceptions of others; it is to ensure that we do not fall into the same trap ourselves.

Remaining anchored in facts protects us in three distinct ways.

First, it shields us from misleading language. Clarity protects us from terminology that often shapes public discussion. When critics speak of a "war of choice" or a "cycle of violence," they can blur the distinction between aggressor and victim. By tracing events back to their origins and examining them honestly, we prevent carefully crafted language from obscuring underlying realities.

Second, it protects us from despair. The spies succeeded because they persuaded the nation to believe a distorted report. The result was fear, tears, and a desire to abandon their destiny. When we refuse to accept inverted versions of reality, we preserve our inner strength. We recognize threats for what they are and understand the necessity of defending ourselves without being distracted by impossible standards imposed by others.

Third, it frees us from the need for external approval. Clear vision directs our attention toward genuine security and responsibility. True strength rests upon facts, historical memory, and confidence in our mission. It cannot be built upon shifting political fashions or international consensus. By refusing to accept distorted narratives, we preserve our intellectual and spiritual independence.

The generation of the wilderness lost its future not because its enemies were too powerful, but because it accepted a distorted report and allowed fear to overcome faith. Today as well, convenient narratives are often used to ignore or minimize threats against Jews.

The Petil Techelet of the Tzitzit remains a timeless reminder that truth is rarely found on the surface. We may not be able to change entrenched biases within many international institutions, but by insisting on seeing reality honestly and clearly, we ensure that their darkness never dictates our vision. In doing so, we preserve the clarity, courage, and faith necessary to withstand both the false accusations directed against Israel and the growing tide of antisemitism.

Rabbi Eliezer Simcha Weisz is a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council of Israel.