In a sharply worded interview on Saudi network Al Arabiya, Kuwaiti journalist and editor of the Al-Seyassah newspaper, Ahmed Al-Jarallah, launched a scathing attack on Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist organizations, accusing their leaders of betrayal, personal corruption, and deliberately bringing devastation upon Gaza in exchange for empty promises from Tehran.

The discussion focused on the dramatic collapse of the regional “Axis of Resistance" following the October 7 massacre. The interviewer highlighted what he described as Hamas’s hypocrisy, noting that when Iranian missiles and drones targeted Gulf states, Hamas issued statements supporting Iran while refraining from condemning attacks on Gulf countries.

Responding to the question, Al-Jarallah said, “The people who have harmed the Palestinian cause more than anyone else are these individuals. These factions and organizations profit from it. Look at how they live-in wealth and luxury-and where they are based. They are fighting a ‘hotel war,’ not a war from the trenches."

He continued, “The people of Gaza died while their leaders stayed in the finest hotels, flew on private jets, and enjoyed the money flowing to them. Sinwar launched the attack because Iran told him, ‘Open the front and we will come to your aid.’ It was a lie. False promises that they fall for again and again. He destroyed Gaza for money, private jets, and false promises from Iran, which was quick to abandon him."

Al-Jarallah further argued that the Palestinian leadership has systematically undermined every opportunity for a political settlement and peace in the region for purely financial reasons.

Asked whether he supports Gulf states establishing formal relations and peace with Israel before Israel recognizes a Palestinian state, he replied without hesitation: “Yes. The Palestinians have been used as a bargaining chip until now. Where is Yasser Arafat? What came of him? Where is Khaled Mashaal? What have they done for Gaza? It has only been completely destroyed, time and time again."