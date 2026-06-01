Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, posted a video to social media showing tens of thousands of Israel supporters taking part in the Israel Day Parade which was held on Sunday.

Danon wrote, “The most crushing response to our haters is here, on the streets of New York: Thousands of marchers, unconditional love, and unquenchable Jewish and Israeli power!"

In the video itself, Danon said, I'm excited to be here today at [the] Israel Day Parade, marching with tens of thousands of supporters of Israel, Jews and non-Jews alike, with my fellow ambassadors from the UN, supporting Israel, saying out loud, ‘We are proud of Israel. We will continue to march proudly. We will continue to build our beautiful nation.’"