Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News before joining the Israel Day Parade on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

"This is a massive celebration - a profound connection uniting the entire global Jewish community, bringing together Jews in Israel and Jews in the United States. This shared destiny has grown significantly stronger over the past three years," Smotrich said.

He noted, "For many years, the conversation has been about who supports whom. In the early years of Israel, American Jewry supported the young state. Even in recent years, facing the major challenges confronting American Jewry - such as preserving the next generation's Jewish identity, personal security, and rising waves of antisemitism - the core connection remains unchanged. When rockets are fired at Kiryat Shmona, the hearts of American Jews tremble."

"Concurrently, when a Jewish person here cannot leave their house safely, or faces a verbal attack or a wave of antisemitism simply for wearing a Star of David necklace, our hearts break for them. This deep bond is felt incredibly strongly here," Smotrich emphasized.

He added that one should not get flustered by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s highly publicized boycott of Israel Day Parade. "There is a major rise in antisemitism worldwide, including in the United States, and right here in this city with Mamdani. But our message is exactly the opposite: as a people with thousands of years of history - past, present, and future - we have overcome many 'Mamdanis' before, and we will overcome this too. The mayor made his choice regarding which side of history he wants to stand on, and he chose the wrong side."

Smotrich admitted that his hope is for this solidarity with Israel to inspire a wave of Aliyah. "The State of Israel is the home of the entire Jewish people. The security of Jews worldwide relies on the strength and security of the State of Israel. There is no better place to live than in Israel."

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