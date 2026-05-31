Israeli Muay Thai champion Ahavat Hashem "Golden Boy" Gordon joined Binyamin Governor Yisrael Ganz at the Israel Day Parade in New York City on Sunday.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva- Israel National News before the parade, Gordon, who grew up in Shiloh, said he was proud to represent both Israel and the Binyamin Region at the event.

"Yes, I'm representing Israel and Binyamin, and growing up in the community of Shiloh in Binyamin, it gave me the power to get to where I am today," he said.

Asked about antisemitism he encounters while competing internationally, Gordon responded, "It's all around me since day one, but we fight it every day. We show who we are."

"I'm never going to be afraid to show who I am since day one," he added. "The kippa, the talit, the flag is on me. My head is always up. I'm proud to be a proud Jew."

Gordon said the reactions he receives have reinforced his commitment to openly expressing his Jewish identity.

"I was just being who I am, and people loved it and got power from it," he said. "I get so many good messages from everybody, heartwarming messages that made me understand this is my destiny and to keep doing what I'm doing and make everybody proud and make them feel loved and strong."

Ganz described Gordon as an inspiration and spoke about the importance of Jewish unity.

"We are united, the Jews here and in Israel, with the young generation fighting, and we have to win because Am Yisrael Chai," Ganz said. "We'll be here proudly, and we'll say Am Yisrael Chai forever."

He later added, "We're all inspired by this generation. We have a mission."

"We strengthen our soldiers. We pray for them. We pray for the Jews here that they will be strong and together. When we are united, we will win for sure."

Speaking with Binyamin Regional Council International Desk Director Eliana Passentin, Gordon recalled traveling from Shiloh to Jerusalem for training from a young age.

"I started hitchhiking to training at like age seven," he said.

Asked for a message to Jewish children around the world, Gordon encouraged them to be proud of their identity and develop self-confidence.

"My message to all the children, the young generation of the Jewish people around the world: stay strong, put your head up, be happy to be Jewish, find a gym, train hard, learn how to defend yourself," he said.

"We don't have the privilege not to know that, but it's no worries. We're strong, and we're Jewish, and we're happy to be Jewish."

Passentin concluded, "We're proud Jews. We're proud Israelis. And we're marching today in New York City."