As current New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani refused to attend the Israel Day Parade, the first mayor since the parade's inception to be absent, former Mayor Eric Adams marched together with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, the first in the position to do so.

Speaking with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News moments before the parade kicked off, Adams described how it felt to be there, “Just being here with the Speaker of Knesset says a lot, and the clear display of unity for not only the country of Israel, but also the Jewish community globally."

“And that's why we're marching together. We will stand together, we will fight together, and we will ensure that the entire globe knows that the people of America and New York respect and will stand with the people of Israel," he added.

Ohana noted that this year's parade marked a first.

“In more than 60 years of this parade, it is the first time that the mayor of New York will not attend," he said.

“We are very happy to have Mayor Adams. And for that reason, in more than 60 years of the parade, it is the first time that the Speaker of the Knesset will."

Ohana said he was leading “the largest delegation the Knesset has ever sent to the parade," consisting of members of both the opposition and coalition.

He said the delegation had come “to send a message to the Jewish world, to the Jews of New York. We are here with you. You are not alone."

“We stand together. Am Yisrael Chai," Ohana concluded.