Shoppers who arrived at branches of the Israeli supermarket chain Osher Ad on Sunday found a new and unusual product for sale: a new car.

The car, a 2026 KIA Sportage Urban Turbo 1598 automatic, was on offer for 139,900 NIS ($49,926). The vehicle is sold with a mileage of 0 km, first-hand.

According to the details displayed in the store, the deal is a collaboration with the company "Auto Center." Customers interested in purchasing the vehicle are instructed to fill out their personal details and pay an initial commission of 1,800 NIS at the registers in the store to receive a printed proof of payment.

It was also reported that Auto Center will give buyers a discount equal to the commission paid at checkout. The colors offered for customers to choose from on the form are white, gray, and black.

The price appearing on the original proof of payment is valid for seven business days from the date of payment, during which the buyer must complete the transaction with the car dealership.