סוכלה הסתננות המונית דרך קו התפר דוברות המשטרה

Border Police officers foiled a massive infiltration attempt by illegal entrants into Israeli territory.

The operational activity was conducted in the area of the Lachish Regional Council, as part of the security forces' ongoing battle against infiltrations at the seamline area.

During the operation, the forces managed to arrest dozens of suspects who attempted to enter Israeli territory illegally.

The operation was launched after a report regarding a large-scale infiltration attempt near one of the communities located on the eastern side of the Lachish Region, near the seam line.

Following the information, a large force of Border Police officers was dispatched to block the infiltration route. The officers acted quickly on the ground, using advanced operational and technological means, which allowed them to apprehend the suspects and foil their attempt.

During the operation, the Border Police officers arrested 42 illegal entrants, residents of Judea and Samaria, who entered Israeli territory without authorization.

All detained suspects were jailed and immediately taken for further processing and interrogation by the security forces.