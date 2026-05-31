Somaliland
SomalilandiStock
I really don’t want to talk badly about America’s leader…
He has accomplished many good things, I know. But he also needs to finish the war with the genocidal mullahs completely, not as he apparently has planned. See below:

Acknowledging his accomplishments, how can Trump next look at a map of the region our nation is currently fighting in and not realize the strategic importance of a black African Muslim nation, the Republic of Somaliland, which is completely opposite in mindset of its intolerant, terror supporting, Arabized jihadi counterpart in Somalia, from which it broke away from several decades ago (similar to the earlier fight of South Sudan to gain independence from the Arabized north committing mass atrocities in Darfur), and not realize that America needs to support these people?

Somaliland is located right across the Persian Gulf from the Houthis in Yemen at the crucial choke point of the Horn of Africa, and already has a long track record of true democracy and peaceful elections.

Imagine what an American military presence could provide for international security in that part of the world. It doesn’t have the moral baggage of Hamas butcher-enabling Qatar, for example, where America has another major military base.

As long as the government agrees, since it risks being targeted by the Iranian mullahs’s Houthi proxies in Yemen, if it grants America the ability to establish naval and military bases, the Houthis will be faced with the fact that American bombers and cruise missiles will be incredibly closer to their targets.

Good bye, Iran-sponsored Houthis, forever, perhaps.

What’s even more exciting is that the people and government actually like America, unlike most other Arab and Arabized Muslim nations which regard the rest of the world with a supremacist disdain as being lowly kafir infidels which need to be led to the Islamic light, one way of another.
Read Trump’s callous comments below, so utterly dismissive and hard to believe…

That’s what happens when a black slaver, Hamas butcher supporting and Jew-hating Arab oil potentate emirate, like Qatar, which gifted Trump with a three quarter billion dollar new Air Force One and numerous other presents and lucrative opportunities, has the business dealing real estate mogul President’s favor. Ditto for the Saudi black African slavers as well.
Trump’s attitude towards Somaliland may be a reflection of his black slaver trillionaire Arab oil potentate partners’s hostile attitude towards a moderate black African Muslim nation which wants no part of a jihadi agenda, and actually admires very much the only country which has granted recognition to it-Israel, the 4,000 year ancestral homeland of those whom Arabs commonly refer to as “kilab yahud," Jew dogs.

This hostility of Arab Muslims towards black Africa is deeply entrenched, and is
reflected in the use of the term ‘abd' to describe its people. “‘Abd" is Arabic for slave.
The State Department has a very long history of being friendly with anti-democratic Arab oil potentates who pour billions of dollars into academia and other institutions to skew attitudes and shape policies in the region of North Africa and the Middle East, MENA.
Yet people can only talk about the influence of the “Israel Lobby."
How can Jews compete with the actual impact of billions of dollars of Arab oil potentate and domestic Big Oil and other Arab connected industries making donations to academia, politicians, and more?

Unlike Somaliland, its neighbor Somalia is an intolerant, authoritarian, Arabized, undemocratic nation-like the rest of Arabism’s almost two dozen entities which comprise the Arab League. It is also a key supporter of Hamas’s big brother, the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS, and other terrorist groups.

Somaliland, however, is a thriving democracy. It has had repeated transitions of power after elections for decades.

The American leader needs to start aiming to restore morality in his decision making.

Realpolitik should not come at the expense of a people’s chance at freedom and democracy, which could not be achieved without breaking away from the jihadists in Somalia, who would-be Sultan Erdogan the Great of Turkey, another key supporter of Hamas and other jihadi butchers, fervently supports while jailing and killing his legitimate opponents in his own country.

Trump seemss to count him as a good buddy as well.

President Erdogan of Turkey wants Israel destroyed, sponsors Hamas supporting flotillas, and has a nation which has a track record nothing short of true genocide in the region, especially towards Kurds and Armenians


Trump’s abandonment of America’s most loyal allies is the region, besides Israel-41 million truly stateless people, the Kurds-whom the Turks have renamed “Mountain Turks" and whose language and culture they’ve outlawed, echos the actions of Henry Kissinger and Bush I, an absolute disgrace which needs to be rectified…Realpolitik at its worse:

The President needs to read his former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s call for Kurdish independence and heed his wise and just advice.

Somaliland is a natural democratic ally of America, and should not have to grovel for Washington’s recognition.

Gerald A. Honigmanis a longtime senior contributing writer and columnist for Ekurd.net since 2007 who has done extensive doctoral studies in Middle Eastern Affairs. He has created and conducted counter-Arab propaganda programs for college youth, has lectured on numerous campuses and other platforms, and has publicly debated many Arab spokesmen.