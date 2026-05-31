Acknowledging his accomplishments, how can Trump next look at a map of the region our nation is currently fighting in and not realize the strategic importance of a black African Muslim nation, the Republic of Somaliland, which is completely opposite in mindset of its intolerant, terror supporting, Arabized jihadi counterpart in Somalia, from which it broke away from several decades ago (similar to the earlier fight of South Sudan to gain independence from the Arabized north committing mass atrocities in Darfur), and not realize that America needs to support these people?
Somaliland is located right across the Persian Gulf from the Houthis in Yemen at the crucial choke point of the Horn of Africa, and already has a long track record of true democracy and peaceful elections.
Imagine what an American military presence could provide for international security in that part of the world. It doesn’t have the moral baggage of Hamas butcher-enabling Qatar, for example, where America has another major military base.
As long as the government agrees, since it risks being targeted by the Iranian mullahs’s Houthi proxies in Yemen, if it grants America the ability to establish naval and military bases, the Houthis will be faced with the fact that American bombers and cruise missiles will be incredibly closer to their targets.
Good bye, Iran-sponsored Houthis, forever, perhaps.
This hostility of Arab Muslims towards black Africa is deeply entrenched, and is
Unlike Somaliland, its neighbor Somalia is an intolerant, authoritarian, Arabized, undemocratic nation-like the rest of Arabism’s almost two dozen entities which comprise the Arab League. It is also a key supporter of Hamas’s big brother, the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS, and other terrorist groups.
Somaliland, however, is a thriving democracy. It has had repeated transitions of power after elections for decades.
The American leader needs to start aiming to restore morality in his decision making.
Realpolitik should not come at the expense of a people’s chance at freedom and democracy, which could not be achieved without breaking away from the jihadists in Somalia, who would-be Sultan Erdogan the Great of Turkey, another key supporter of Hamas and other jihadi butchers, fervently supports while jailing and killing his legitimate opponents in his own country.
Trump seemss to count him as a good buddy as well.
President Erdogan of Turkey wants Israel destroyed, sponsors Hamas supporting flotillas, and has a nation which has a track record nothing short of true genocide in the region, especially towards Kurds and Armenians
The President needs to read his former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s call for Kurdish independence and heed his wise and just advice.
Somaliland is a natural democratic ally of America, and should not have to grovel for Washington’s recognition.
Gerald A. Honigmanis a longtime senior contributing writer and columnist for Ekurd.net since 2007 who has done extensive doctoral studies in Middle Eastern Affairs. He has created and conducted counter-Arab propaganda programs for college youth, has lectured on numerous campuses and other platforms, and has publicly debated many Arab spokesmen.