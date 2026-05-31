

Acknowledging his accomplishments, how can Trump next look at a map of the region our nation is currently fighting in and not realize the strategic importance of a black African Muslim nation, the Republic of Somaliland, which is completely opposite in mindset of its intolerant, terror supporting, Arabized jihadi counterpart in Somalia, from which it broke away from several decades ago (similar to the earlier fight of South Sudan to gain independence from the Arabized north committing mass atrocities in Darfur), and not realize that America needs to support these people?

Somaliland is located right across the Persian Gulf from the Houthis in Yemen at the crucial choke point of the Horn of Africa, and already has a long track record of true democracy and peaceful elections.

Imagine what an American military presence could provide for international security in that part of the world. It doesn’t have the moral baggage of Hamas butcher-enabling Qatar, for example, where America has another major military base.

As long as the government agrees, since it risks being targeted by the Iranian mullahs’s Houthi proxies in Yemen, if it grants America the ability to establish naval and military bases, the Houthis will be faced with the fact that American bombers and cruise missiles will be incredibly closer to their targets.

Good bye, Iran-sponsored Houthis, forever, perhaps.

What’s even more exciting is that the people and government actually like America, unlike most other Arab and Arabized Muslim nations which regard the rest of the world with a supremacist disdain as being lowly kafir infidels which need to be led to the Islamic light, one way of another.

Read Trump’s callous comments below, so utterly dismissive and hard to believe…