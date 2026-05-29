Minister Ofir Sofer opened his speech at the IJO and Arutz Sheva Event in Manhattan, "Dear friends, it's truly an honor to be here tonight together with such an important group of people who have shown their non-stop commitment to Israel."

He continued by noting the context of the ongoing war: “Since the beginning of the war, Israel has faced tremendous challenges. But alongside those incredible challenges, we have witnessed extraordinary solidarity. The solidarity of the entire Jewish people and especially of the Jewish community here in North America. We have seen solidarity missions, rallies, financial support, and countless other expressions of support and partnership."

He went on to emphasize international cooperation over the past year: “Over the past year, we also witnessed another important partnership, the partnership between Israel and the United States of America. We saw the Israeli Air Force and the United States Air Force operating together shoulder-to-shoulder against the Iranian regime. We work together in close cooperation and we continue to work together, Israel and the US, in order to change the strategic situation of the Middle East and the entire region."

Stressing the importance of these alliances, Minister Sofer added that, “These two partnerships, the solidarity of the Jewish people and the strong alliance with the United States, are two core principles that have accompanied us and helped us throughout this war. And you, my friends, the people sitting here in this hall, play an integral part in leading both of these partnerships - the steadfast partnership of the Jewish people and the steadfast partnership with the United States."

He continued with broader reflections: “It is not an overstatement to say that Israel is a living miracle. A miracle because we are the only people who returned to our homeland after 2,000 years of exile. And we continue to come to Israel to build this miracle. Since the establishment of the State of Israel, we have continued to build a thriving society, a strong economy, a strong army, and a strong state. And we have succeeded because of our belief in the Bible and in Israel."

Addressing questions he has recently been asked, he said: “Many people have been asking me lately about the deal with Iran and the relationship between Washington and Jerusalem. One thing I can tell you with certainty: Prime Minister Netanyahu is in close and continuous contact with President Trump. Every step, every development, and every diplomatic decision is being discussed. The United States hears our concerns and understands our needs, and we are working closely side-by-side."

The Minister added: “At the same time, the government of Israel remains firmly committed to its responsibility to defend the people of Israel and the State of Israel, and to safeguard the vital interests and national security of the State of Israel."

Turning to the future, he said: “Even as we continue fighting, we have also begun the process of rebuilding. Rebuilding our society, our economy, and our national spirit."

He emphasized collective responsibility: “This must be a shared effort - Israel and the global Jewish community. Just as Israel’s founders built a new state in 1948, we now have an opportunity to rebuild our homeland together based on a renewed sense of unity and mutual responsibility," and highlighted immigration: “Aliyah will play a critical role in this shared effort. “Those who make aliyah today represent the greatest ideals of Zionism. They are not only helping strengthen our economy and rebuild our communities, they are helping to restore our national resilience, spirit, and strength."

Concluding his remarks, Minister Sofer said: “Dear friends, I want to thank each and every one of you for your support for the State of Israel, for your support for the people of Israel, and for everything you do for our shared vision."

“I would like to thank Dr. Joe Frager and the Israel Justice Organization for hosting this important event, and our friends at Arutz Sheva for bringing it all together and helping spread the truth."