Likud officials recently approached former Minister Ayoub Kara and asked him to return to politics and run in the party’s primaries.

According to information obtained by Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, Kara has not yet made a decision on the matter.

Likud officials note that Kara is an electoral asset on the right in his own right, and was one of the only members of the party who opposed the expulsion from Gush Katif. They also noted that he was among the “rebels" and opposed the withdrawal from Lebanon, and is not "tainted" by the October 7 massacre.

Political officials express appreciation for the former Communications Minister, who they say saved Channel 14 from closure and brought about a revolution in multichannel competition. His return could influence the distribution of votes in the right-wing camp. According to those officials, placing a Druze candidate high on the Likud list, or on other party lists, could reduce the leakage of votes to other parties.

Arutz Sheva has also learned that Kara has recently been courted by additional parties as well. Despite the appeals he has received, he has not yet decided whether to return to political life.

Recently, Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman announced that MK Hamad Amar, from the Druze sector and a member of the Yisrael Beytenu faction, would serve in the next government as Minister of National Security.

Recently, an independent Druze party, "Brit Achim," or "Alliance of Brothers," was established, potentially pulling votes from the right-wing bloc. Officials estimate that placing a Druze candidate high on the Likud list, or on other party lists, could reduce the leakage of votes to other parties.