In the previous chapters of the Torah, Bnei Yisrael were stationary, encamped around the Mishkan. Everything was structured, predictable, and secure. In Parashat Behaalotcha, the camp finally begins to move. They could no longer rely on old patterns or familiar routines. Just as Bnei Yisrael had to shift from a static camp to a journey through the unknown, we too cannot face tomorrow’s battles-physical or spiritual-with yesterday’s assumptions.

Suddenly, to know their next step, the people had to lift their eyes upward toward the heavens-to Hashem.

In our times, our eyes are also drawn toward the skies, often with deep anxiety. The growing threat of drones and UAVs-seen acutely both here in Eretz Yisrael and in conflict zones throughout the world-has created a profound sense of vulnerability. These small, low-flying weapons can strike suddenly and unexpectedly, making defense extraordinarily difficult. Day after day, reports emerge of lives lost to distant and faceless attacks descending from above. When the nature of danger changes and becomes less predictable, our defenses, our thinking, and our communal response must also adapt.

How does our parasha speak to this challenge to both our security and our peace of mind? It offers three timeless lessons about emunah, alertness, and Jewish resilience.

1. The Uncertainty of the Cloud: Finding Strength in the Unknown

The Torah describes at length how Bnei Yisrael traveled through the wilderness entirely according to the movement of the heavenly clouds, Ananei HaKavod. No one could plan ahead, because the schedule was completely unknown:

“And sometimes the cloud remained from evening until morning, and when the cloud was lifted in the morning, they journeyed... Whether it was two days, or a month, or a year, that the cloud lingered over the Mishkan... the children of Israel remained encamped and did not journey; but when it was lifted, they journeyed." (Bamidbar 9:21-22)

Because their entire journey depended on the Ananei HaKavod above the Mishkan, the people constantly had to look upward. They had no maps, no fixed schedules, and no certainty about tomorrow. To know their next step, they literally lifted their eyes toward Heaven.

This physical act carried a deep spiritual lesson, later expressed by Chazal in the Mishnah (Rosh Hashanah 3:8): “Whenever the Israelites looked upward and subjugated their hearts to their Father in Heaven, they prevailed."

For forty years in the wilderness, the Ananei HaKavod trained Klal Yisrael in this discipline of emunah.

The drone threat creates a similar sense of uncertainty today. Such threats may appear suddenly, at unexpected times, often without the warning signs associated with conventional warfare. It creates an atmosphere of unpredictability and unease.

Yet herein lies the deeper lesson of the parasha. In the wilderness, looking upward reminded Klal Yisrael that true security comes from Hashem alone. While modern threats attempt to turn the skies into a source of fear, the Torah teaches us to look higher still. This uncertainty becomes a call to deeper emunah.

When there is no earthly certainty to rely upon, a Jew is reminded where true security comes from. It is precisely during moments of uncertainty that we strengthen our inner resolve, place our trust in Divine Providence, and turn our hearts toward Heaven-not with helpless fear, but with steadfast faith.

2. The Silver Trumpets: Alertness and Achdut

Immediately following the description of the cloud, Hashem commands Moshe to fashion two silver trumpets for times of war:

“And when you go to war in your land against the adversary that oppresses you, then you shall sound an alarm with the trumpets; and you shall be remembered before Hashem your G-d, and you shall be saved from your enemies." (Bamidbar 10:9)

One of the greatest challenges posed by drones is the difficulty of early detection and warning. Because of their small size and low altitude, they can evade ordinary defensive systems and catch both soldiers and civilians off guard.

In the wilderness, the chatzotzrot functioned as the nation’s warning system. Their purpose was not merely technical. They gathered and united the entire camp the moment danger emerged. The Torah teaches that true alertness requires unity. A hidden and elusive threat cannot be faced by isolated individuals acting alone. It demands Achdut and a shared awakening of the heart.

The Torah further teaches that practical defensive measures-the sounding of the trumpets-must be joined together with spiritual awareness: “and you shall be remembered before Hashem."

Facing uncertainty requires not only vigilance, but also Arvut Hadadit-the foundational truth that all Jews are responsible for one another. Our security depends not only on military preparedness, but on the strength of our concern for each other, our unity, and our willingness to stand together as one people.

3. “Vayafutzu Oyvecha" - Let Your Enemies Be Scattered

When the Aron HaKodesh traveled, Moshe recited a powerful tefillah:

“Rise up, O Hashem, and let Your enemies be scattered (Vayafutzu); and let those who hate You flee before You." (Bamidbar 10:35)

The word “Vayafutzu," from the root meaning to scatter or disperse, carries profound meaning. Those who seek to spread fear and confusion against Klal Yisrael ultimately become scattered themselves.

Modern warfare often relies upon dispersed attacks emerging from multiple directions simultaneously in order to confuse and overwhelm defenses. Moshe’s tefillah speaks directly to this reality. He prays that the enemy who seeks to disorient and scatter others should themselves lose their strength, their coordination, and their ability to cause harm.

Moshe prays that the holiness of the Ark confound the enemy’s plans, scatter those who seek harm, and nullify their designs before they can bring destruction upon Klal Yisrael.

The Torah reminds us that beyond every physical battle lies a spiritual dimension as well. Our ultimate strength has never rested solely in weapons or military systems, but in the Shechinah dwelling among Klal Yisrael.

The Takeaway

Parashat Behaalotcha teaches us that when threats evolve and uncertainty fills the skies, the ultimate answer does not lie in military capability alone.

Certainly, we must do everything within our power to build strong defenses and take every practical measure necessary to protect life. But the enduring resilience of the Jewish people comes from where we choose to look when the world becomes uncertain.

Just as our ancestors in the wilderness lifted their eyes toward the Ananei HaKavod, so too must we lift our eyes and hearts toward Heaven.

Through unity, vigilance, and unwavering emunah, may we merit the fulfillment of Moshe’s tefillah:

“Let Your enemies be scattered... and you shall be saved from your enemies."

Shabbat Shalom!