IDF soldiers, commanders, and military equipment were used to entertain a civilian group of foreign VIP customers as part of a private company's activities in the Jordan Valley, Kan News reported.

Footage published by the company shows the guests, including adults, teens, and even two infants, entering an active military base in the Jordan Valley.

During their visit to the base, the group was briefed by commanders and soldiers, and even toured the surrounding areas on ATVs.

The tour was accompanied by military vehicles and troops from the Mounted Tactical Unit, a special reserve unit that operates using ATVs in the various areas and along Israel's borders.

The unit is intended for rapid operational activity in complex terrain, including responses to unfolding incidents, infiltrations, and security threats. However, according to the videos, the vehicles and forces were used this time to transport and escort tourists as part of what appeared to be an organized recreational tour.

The company's advertisements state that it provides "exclusive VIP services 24 hours a day." Among those services, the company mentions special tours in the field. In a conversation with Kan News, company officials promised a meeting and tour with combat soldiers.

Sources in the security establishment said that “the fact that the guests moved around in an operational area alongside soldiers and dedicated military vehicles raises questions regarding procedures, information security, and operational discipline."

The IDF responded: “Last weekend, a civilian visit took place that was not approved through the accepted channels. The incident is under investigation. The purpose of the visit was to provide a barbecue meal donation to the battalion."