עימותים בהפגנות חרדים נגד מעצר העריקים דוברות המשטרה

Violent scenes in Jerusalem and at the Geha Interchange outside Bnei Brak on Thursday as haredi extremists demonstrated for three hours against the arrest of draft dodgers. During the demonstrations, main roads were closed, and rioters clashed with police.

At approximately 5:00 p.m., protesters began gathering at the Geha Interchange and simultaneously started blocking the Bar Ilan Junction in Jerusalem. Police at both locations declared the protests unlawful.

Some demonstrators blocked the roads and carried signs with various slogans, including "We'll die and not enlist." Jerusalem rioters also reportedly threw rocks at police officers.

Police forces, including mounted police and a water cannon, worked to disperse the riot. During the clashes, officers forcefully removed rioters from the road, arresting two.

Footage from the protest shows demonstrators crawling under buses and clashing with drivers who were stuck because of the roadblocks.

After three hours, the demonstrations concluded, and the roads reopened.

credit: גדעון מרקוביץ/TPS

credit: גדעון מרקוביץ/TPS

credit: גדעון מרקוביץ/TPS

credit: גדעון מרקוביץ/TPS

credit: גדעון מרקוביץ/TPS

credit: גדעון מרקוביץ/TPS

credit: גדעון מרקוביץ/TPS

credit: גדעון מרקוביץ/TPS

credit: גדעון מרקוביץ/TPS

credit: גדעון מרקוביץ/TPS

credit: גדעון מרקוביץ/TPS