A commencement ceremony was held for the IDF Command and Staff College Alon Course on Thursday at the Dayan Camp in Glilot, attended by IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Commander of Military Colleges Major General Dan Neuman, and the commander of the Inter-Branch Command and Staff College Brigadier General Zion Ratzon.

Concluding the course were 59 cadets who will later be placed in command positions as ground battalion and air and naval squadron commanders.

The Chief of Staff opened his address by mentioning the recent holiday of Shavuot and the adage by the sages about the importance of the Torah as an existential essence, and tied that to the military doctrine, which is a central foundation for building a military force to defend the country.

During the address, Zamir discussed the ongoing fighting and the changes to the IDF's defense doctrine since October 7th. "The IDF changed its defense doctrine from its foundation: we initiate, strike, and remove any threat to the state of Israel," he stated.

Zamir noted that there is "no easing and no one is shutting their eyes," and noted that the IDF continues to act against Iran and its proxies. The way he put it, "One blow after the next, we are hitting the evil Iranian regime and the entire Iranian axis.

He also discussed the fighting in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, and said that the IDF "wore down" Hamas's strength and struck Hezbollah's strategic capabilities. He claimed that the IDF created "a new security reality" on the northern border.

In his address, Zamir addressed the graduates, saying that in contrast with the graduates of the previous years, they concluded the course with operational experience gained during the war. "You brought the smell of gunpowder, the sounds of the radio, and lessons from the alleys of Gaza with you to the classroom," he stated.

He further noted that the experience the commanders gained during the war "is not learned in any military literature," and added that it is "written with blood, sweat, and resourcefulness."

The Chief of Staff also warned against attempts to involve the IDF in political movements, declaring that "the only consideration the IDF has is the security of the state and its citizens, and nothing else." He pledged that the IDF will continue to operate with "honor, responsibility, and humility."

At the end of his words, Zamir told the graduates that "the eyes of the entire nation are upon you with pride and expectation," and added that they are the "commanders of tomorrow."