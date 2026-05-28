In a competitive market, visibility alone is not enough.

Companies do not simply need more impressions, more clicks, or more online noise. They need the right people to see the right message at the right time - and then take action.

That is exactly where Jewish Ad Group (JAG) has built its reputation.

Led by David Altshuler, JAG has become known for creating high-impact campaigns that combine strategy, creative execution, targeted placement, and performance-driven optimization. While the agency has already made a strong name for itself in the nonprofit and community campaign space, its work with businesses shows how the same formula can drive serious commercial growth.

A recent campaign with Archwest Capital is a strong example.

Archwest Capital, a real estate lender with more than 25 years of experience in real estate finance, came to JAG with a clear goal: to reach qualified borrowers and generate strong leads quickly. The company has already built a major footprint in the industry, with more than $10 billion in managed assets and over $5 billion in loans financed.

But even an established company needs the right marketing engine to reach new prospects effectively.

JAG stepped in with a campaign designed not merely to create exposure, but to generate demand.

Instead of taking a slow, generic approach, JAG built a focused lead-generation strategy around messaging, creative direction, audience targeting, digital placement, and ongoing campaign optimization. The goal was to identify where potential borrowers were already paying attention - and place Archwest Capital directly in front of them with a clear, compelling message.

The results came quickly.

According to the campaign, leads began coming in within days, bringing qualified prospects, meaningful conversations, and real business potential. For Archwest Capital, the campaign demonstrated how quickly momentum can build when a strong financial brand is paired with precise marketing execution.

“Working with JAG was a game-changer," said Justin Early, Sales Representative at Archwest Capital. “David and his team understood exactly who we needed to reach and how to reach them. The leads came in quickly and were genuinely high quality. It was efficient, professional, and results-driven from day one."

For JAG, the success was not an accident. It was the result of a clear process: understand the client, define the audience, sharpen the message, launch across the right platforms, and adjust in real time based on performance.

That approach is what separates a standard advertising campaign from a growth-focused strategy.

Many companies spend money trying to be seen. JAG focuses on helping companies be seen by the people most likely to respond. That difference matters. In industries such as real estate, finance, professional services, fundraising, retail, and community initiatives, the quality of the audience often matters more than the size of the audience.

JAG’s services include branding and rebranding, graphic design, campaign strategy, creative development, digital advertising, lead generation, performance tracking, and reporting. The agency works with nonprofits, businesses, organizations, and brands looking to build awareness, launch major initiatives, or generate measurable response.

For companies that need growth, the lesson is simple: marketing works best when every piece is aligned.

The brand has to be clear.

The message has to be sharp.

The creative has to stand out.

The placement has to be strategic.

And the campaign has to be monitored closely enough to improve as it runs.

That is the model JAG brings to the table.

“This campaign was a great example of what happens when strong creative, smart targeting, and clear strategy come together," said David Altshuler, CEO of Jewish Ad Group. “With Archwest Capital, the goal was speed and quality - and the results spoke for themselves. At Jewish Ad Group, our mission is simple: to give every organization, nonprofit or for-profit, the tools, design, and marketing power they need to grow."

In today’s fast-moving advertising world, attention is easy to chase. Turning that attention into action is the real challenge.

For companies looking to reach serious prospects, build their brand, and generate real momentum, JAG’s message is clear: the right campaign can do more than get noticed.

It can deliver results.

To learn more or launch a campaign, visit JewishAdGroup.com or contact

Contact: david@jewishadgroup.com