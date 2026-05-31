Shefa Living: From Ideal Life to Real Life

In the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, the air feels different.

The pace slows. The quiet stretches. And for many families discovering Shefa Living, something else becomes possible too: space to live, to grow, and to build a community with intention.

What began as a bold idea is now steadily taking shape. Homes are under construction, infrastructure is complete, and the first families are preparing to move in.

When Yehuda (Yudi) Gross first began thinking about what eventually became Shefa Living, it wasn’t about building a new community. It was about understanding why so many frum families were struggling.

As a wealth manager who also volunteered as a financial coach with Mesila, Gross worked with families across the financial spectrum. What he saw surprised him.

“People making $10,000 a month and people making $30,000 a month were both under enormous pressure," he explains. “Not because they were irresponsible. Because the structure of frum life has become extremely expensive."

Housing, tuition, food, and communal costs are often discussed as separate challenges. But Gross came to see them as parts of a single system.

“We don’t really have five different crises," he says. “We have one; the cost of living."

That realization became the starting point for what would eventually become Shefa Living.

But as the idea developed, the vision quickly expanded beyond simply lowering costs.

The goal became something larger: rethinking how a frum community could be built from the ground up, in a way that gives families more space, stronger connection, and a healthier structure for Jewish life.

Today, the project has moved far beyond the conceptual stage. Infrastructure is in place, homes are under construction, leadership has been hired, and the first families are preparing to move in.

Turning Vision Into Reality

One of the first questions people ask when they hear about Shefa Living is simple: Is this actually happening?

According to Gross, the answer is an emphatic yes.

All major infrastructure has already been installed, including roads, electricity, wells, septic systems, and fiber-optic internet. Engineering work and soil testing across the property have been completed, allowing construction to begin.

The first phase of homes is currently underway. Foundations have been poured, and framing is nearing completion keeping the project on schedule to have the first 30 families to move in around Elul, with additional homes following in the months after.

“These aren’t theoretical plans anymore," Gross says. “Homes are being built, and families are getting ready to move."

One family is already living on the property in an existing house that came with the land purchase while their permanent home is being constructed.

Space to Live

From the outset, the homes were designed specifically with frum life in mind.

Instead of adapting houses built for different lifestyles, Shefa Living designed beautiful, modern homes around how Jewish families actually live, with large dining rooms that can host Shabbos meals and guests, spacious bedrooms for children, and layouts that support the rhythms of Yom Tov and family life.

“These homes are designed for the way frum families actually use their space," Gross says.

The homes are being sold at prices below typical frum community markets, something Gross attributes to the structure of the project itself.

“Because we’re building the infrastructure ourselves, we’re able to avoid the ‘Jewish premium’ that often comes with housing in established communities," he explains.

The Community’s Yeshiva

For many families considering a move, the most important question is education.

Shefa Living’s yeshiva, the Yeshiva of Glade Valley, will open together with the first group of families moving into the community.

The school will be led by Rabbi Dovid Kossowsky and his wife, who are relocating to lead the program.

Gross says many of the families exploring Shefa Living share a similar motivation. “A lot of parents feel that one of their children isn’t thriving in the environment they’re in," he explains. “They’re looking for a place where their kids can grow at their own pace and feel successful."

The educational vision reflects the broader philosophy of Shefa Living. Rather than focusing only on academics, the yeshiva aims to nurture each child’s unique strengths and sense of purpose. Small, multi-age classrooms, close relationships with rebbeim and moros, and hands-on learning experiences will allow students to grow intellectually, emotionally, and spiritually.

In its first year, the school will operate in temporary classroom structures while permanent facilities are built. Plans for the campus include classrooms, playgrounds, outdoor learning spaces, and sports areas.

Recognizing that relocating to a new community is a major transition, the first weeks will focus on helping children and families acclimate.

Instead of beginning immediately with full academics, the early weeks will include activities, trips, and opportunities for families to get to know the area and each other. Formal classes are expected to begin after Sukkos.

Building a Community from the Ground Up

Beyond housing and education, Shefa Living is building the communal infrastructure necessary for a fully functioning frum community.

A central shul will serve as the heart of the neighborhood, bringing families together for davening, learning, and community gatherings.

A men’s and women’s mikvah is expected to open together with the first wave of residents. Plans are also underway for a unique mikvah tahara that will be integrated into Nesheema a one of its kind community’s women’s center.

Nesheema will include a spa, gym, daycare, a cafe, and shared workspaces and spaces where women can gather and connect. Architectural plans for the center have already been completed, with construction expected to begin later this year.

Kosher food is also already available locally. After Gross approached a nearby supermarket, the store added multiple aisles of kosher products, including dairy, frozen foods, and pantry staples, even before the first families arrived.



A Community Built Around Shared Values

Shefa Living is guided by a broad Torah hashkafa under the leadership of Rabbi Twersky, emphasizing pnimiyus, avodas Hashem, and shared values over external uniformity.

Families relocating to Shefa come from a wide range of mainstream frum backgrounds. What unites them is not dress or labels, but a desire for a more intentional, grounded way of life.

“This isn’t for people running away from their communities," Gross notes. “It’s for people running toward something they believe in. It is for mevakshim."

Life in the Mountains

The surrounding town has also played a role in shaping the project.

Small and welcoming, the area has responded warmly to the new Jewish community. Local businesses have already begun accommodating kosher needs, and many residents have expressed enthusiasm about the project.

Gross says the warmth of the local community has been striking. “People stop me on the street just to say they’re happy we’re coming," he notes.

Set in the rolling hills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the area offers open skies, quiet roads, and sweeping views of forests and farmland. For families seeking space, natural beauty, and a slower pace of life, the setting is part of the attraction.





Looking Ahead

With infrastructure complete, homes under construction, educational leadership in place, and families preparing to move in, Shefa Living is entering its next stage.

For families watching the project unfold, the question is no longer simply what is Shefa Living?

It’s whether this might be where their next chapter begins.





























































